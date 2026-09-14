South Africa: Jordaan Says Football Progress Keeps Him in Power

Danny Jordaan beat Sandile Zungu 157-82 to win a fourth Safa term, keeping him in charge until 2030.

Jordaan says regions back him for football development, despite Safa's financial problems, governance criticism and his fraud case.

Danny Jordaan says the people who keep voting for him understand South African football better than many of his critics.

Jordaan beat Sandile Zungu 157-82 to win a fourth term as South African Football Association president.

The result will keep the 75-year-old in charge until 2030.

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Jordaan believes Safa's regions continue supporting him because they see progress in coaching, player development and national teams.

"It is because they really study football," Jordaan said. "They are on the ground, understand what is happening."

Jordaan has led Safa since 2013, winning elections in 2018, 2022 and now 2026.

He said regions asked him to remain despite previously saying his last term would end in 2026.

A major part of his argument is coach education.

Jordaan says South Africa has produced more qualified coaches and that better coaching is helping produce better players.

He also points to recent national-team results.

South Africa's Under-17, Under-20 and senior men's teams all reached Fifa World Cups in the same cycle, while Amajita won the African championship.

But News24 reported that serious problems remain.

Some Safa regions have little funding, some leagues struggle to pay clubs and officials and many regions have not produced audited financial statements for years.

Results in women's football have also been mixed, with the Under-17 and Under-20 teams missing their World Cups and Banyana Banyana needing playoffs to reach the next tournament.

Safa itself is under financial pressure, while Jordaan is facing fraud charges. He has maintained his innocence.