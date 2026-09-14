Kenya: Omari Rallies Gusii Leaders Behind Ruto, Says Opposition Cannot Deliver Development

14 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Renowned city lawyer Danstan Omari has declared his support for President William Ruto, describing the Head of State as both his client and a close personal friend.

Speaking in Nyamira, Omari said his relationship with Ruto extended beyond professional engagements and included a personal bond with the President and his family.

"President William Ruto is my client and a personal friend to me and to my brother Steve Mogaka. I have known him for years and I know his heart for this country. That is why I have decided today to openly rally behind him," Omari said.

The lawyer urged the Gusii community to support the Kenya Kwanza administration, arguing that cooperation with the government was essential to securing development for the region.

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"We have weighed the options and as a community, we cannot afford to be in the opposition. Our people need development, and that development will come when we work with President Ruto," he said.

Omari called for unity among Kisii leaders and residents, urging them to back the government to ensure continuity of development projects in the region.

His declaration comes amid shifting political alliances in the Gusii region, where former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has expressed interest in running for the presidency in 2027.

Matiang'i, who hails from Kisii, initially received strong support from local leaders and residents following his announcement of his presidential ambitions. However, some political figures previously associated with his camp have since been linked to other political formations.

The entry of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna into the presidential race has added another layer to the region's evolving political landscape.

Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka, Kitutu Chache South MP Antony Kibagendi, Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gisairo and Bomachoge Borabu MP Obadiah Barongo have been mentioned among leaders whose political engagements have increasingly attracted attention in the context of the emerging alliances.

Meanwhile, President Ruto's allies, including his aide Faruk Kibet, have continued to engage communities in the region through empowerment programmes.

Omari's endorsement signals growing competition for political influence in the Gusii community ahead of the 2027 General Election, as leaders weigh their alliances and the region's development priorities.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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