Rwanda: What to Know As New Laws On Farming, Fishing Come Into Force

Rwandans involved in farming, livestock keeping, fishing and related businesses can now face fines or imprisonment for violating a number of provisions under two new laws that have come into force.

The 2026 law governing agriculture and 2026 law governing animal husbandry and fisheries were published in the Official Gazette Special Bis of September 11, pathing their ways to be enforced immediately.

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The laws introduce new requirements for farmers, livestock keepers, traders, fishers and other people working in the sectors, while also setting criminal penalties for some violations.

Here are key things to know.

Law governing agriculture:

1. Selling illegal seeds or agrochemicals can lead to prison

The law makes it a criminal offence to sell seeds that do not meet quality standards, are counterfeit or contain misleading information.

A person convicted can be fined between five and 10 times the value of the affected seeds and imprisoned for between two and five years, or face either penalty.

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The law also criminalises the trade in agrochemicals or bio-inputs that do not meet quality standards, are unregistered, prohibited, counterfeit, falsified, unlabelled or improperly packaged.

The offence also covers selling expired or deteriorated products and trading restricted products without the required authorisation.

Those convicted can be fined between five and 10 times the value of the agrochemicals or bio-inputs found in their possession and those already sold, and imprisoned for between two and five years, or face either penalty.

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The criminal penalties under this provision do not apply to retailers and applicators, who are subject to administrative sanctions.

2. Importing or exporting regulated plants without a certificate

The law makes it an offence to import or export plants, plant products or other regulated articles without a phytosanitary certificate.

An individual convicted can be fined between Rwf7 million and Rwf10 million and imprisoned for one to three years, or face either penalty.

For a legal entity, the fine ranges from Rwf70 million to Rwf100 million.

3. Farmers must follow instructions on agricultural inputs

Farmers are required to use agricultural inputs properly and in accordance with applicable standards and guidelines.

They must also observe the waiting period between applying pesticides or other agricultural inputs and harvesting, as indicated on the product label.

The law requires farming activities to use modern knowledge and technology and to maintain sustainable soil productivity.

4. Farmers will be classified as small, medium or large-scale

The new law classifies farmers into small-scale, medium-scale and large-scale categories.

The criteria and requirements for each category will be determined by an order of the Minister in charge of agriculture.

The law also provides for registration and licensing of establishments involved in seed production, processing and trade, as well as inspection, testing and certification of seeds.

5. New crop varieties must be examined before they are released

New crop varieties intended for cultivation in Rwanda must undergo examination before they are released.

The examination covers requirements including novelty, distinctness, uniformity, stability and value for cultivation or use.

The law also protects breeders' rights for at least 20 years from the date the right is granted. For trees and vines, the protection lasts for at least 25 years.

Law governing animal husbandry and fisheries:

1. Illegal fishing can now attract a Rwf10 million fine and imprisonment

The law prohibits fishing using poison, explosives, magnetic methods or electric methods intended to stun, disturb or kill aquatic organisms.

A person convicted can be fined between Rwf7 million and Rwf10 million and imprisoned for between 15 months and two years, or face either penalty.

2. Exhuming an animal carcass can lead to up to 10 years in prison

The law makes it an offence to exhume an animal carcass or part of an animal carcass.

A person convicted can be fined between Rwf500,000 and Rwf1 million and imprisoned for between six months and one year, or face either penalty.

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Where the offence causes an incurable disease or disability, imprisonment can range from three to five years. If it results in death, the penalty is imprisonment of between seven and 10 years.

3. Livestock keepers must register and protect animal health

The law classifies farmers into small-scale, medium-scale and large-scale categories and requires people engaged in animal husbandry to register with the competent authority.

The procedures and requirements for registration will be determined by a ministerial order.

Livestock keepers are also required to ensure the health and welfare of ruminant, non-ruminant and companion animals and to implement biosecurity measures to prevent and control animal diseases.

4. Treating animals and buying veterinary drugs comes with new requirements

The law provides that animals are treated by a veterinary doctor using approved veterinary drugs.

These drugs must be prescribed by a veterinary doctor, purchased from an approved veterinary drug dealer and used according to the veterinarian's instructions.

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5. Beekeeping and keeping other insects require authorisation

Anyone wishing to engage in beekeeping must obtain authorisation from the competent authority.

The same applies to keeping other insects where they are kept for benefits to humans or animals.

The procedures and requirements for these authorisations will be determined by a ministerial order.

6. Aquaculture and stocking aquatic organisms require authorisation

The law allows aquaculture in public and private waters but requires authorisation from the competent authority.

Stocking or restocking aquatic organisms also requires authorisation.

The law also recognises commercial, research, recreational and tourism fishing, with the procedures and authorisation requirements for each category to be determined by a ministerial order.

7. Fish businesses must meet hygiene and quality standards

People involved in processing, transporting, storing and marketing fishery products must comply with hygiene and quality standards.

Premises used for processing, storing or marketing fishery products are also subject to registration requirements.

The two laws are already in force, but some procedures and administrative requirements for their implementation will be determined through ministerial orders.

These include detailed requirements for farmer classification and registration, authorisation procedures for activities such as beekeeping and aquaculture, and administrative sanctions for certain violations.