Rwanda: Sunday's Storms Damage 64 Houses, 10 Classrooms

Strong winds, heavy rain and hailstorms damaged at least 64 houses and 10 classroom roofs across the country on Sunday, September 13, according to the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management (MINEMA).

The incidents were reported in Kayonza, Rwamagana, Gatsibo, Rulindo, Ngoma, Nyamasheke and Ngororero districts.

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In Kayonza District, strong winds accompanied by rain and hailstorms affected Ruramira Sector, where 223 banana trees were reported to have fallen. Roofs of several houses were also blown off.

In Mukarange Sector, the roofs of 21 houses were damaged, while in Ruramira Sector two other houses had their roofs blown off. Some affected households were temporarily accommodated by neighbours, while others were reinstalling salvageable roofing sheets.

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Gatsibo District recorded damages to 34 houses in Rwimbogo Sector.

In Rwamagana District, strong winds damaged GS Ruhunda, destroying 22 toilet roofs and 10 classroom roofs. Three houses in Kayenzi Village also lost their roofs, while another house in Gati Cell was affected. Two greenhouses were also damaged in Muhazi Sector.

In Rulindo District, one house in Shyorongi Sector lost its roof, with 70 iron sheets and roofing timber damaged.

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The weather-related incidents were accompanied by other disasters. In Nyamasheke District, an electrical fault caused a fire that destroyed two houses and associated structures in Ruharambuga Sector. Two households were affected, with losses estimated at about Rwf10.3 million. The families were being accommodated by neighbours.

In Ngoma District, a 29-year-old woman was injured by lightning in Sake Sector and was taken to Rukoma Health Centre for treatment.

A fire also affected about two hectares of Kagogo Government Forest in Ngororero District. Firefighting efforts were carried out by local authorities, security organs and residents, while investigations into the cause were ongoing.

MINEMA has urged residents to strengthen measures to reduce the impact of disasters, particularly as strong winds and heavy rains continue to pose risks.

The ministry advised residents to repair old houses, properly secure roofs, strengthen foundations and walls, and install gutters and drainage systems. It also called for inspection and reinforcement of slopes near houses.

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Residents were urged to clear erosion-control structures and waterways and avoid dumping waste in drainage channels.

MINEMA also advised institutions and other places where many people gather to install lightning conductors and regularly check whether existing systems are functioning properly.