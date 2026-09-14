Kenya: Former Dhabiti Sacco CEO Titus Miriti Munjuri Charged Over Alleged Sh20.7mn Theft

Nairobi — Former Dhabiti Sacco CEO Titus Miriti Munjuri has been charged at the Maua Court in Meru County for allegedly stealing Sh20.7 million from the cooperative union.

Munjuri is accused of stealing the funds on diverse dates between January 2, 2025, and June 7, 2025.

"TITUS MIRITI MUNJURI On diverse dates between 2nd January, 2025 and 7th June, 2025 of Dhabiti Savings and Credit Cooperative Ltd in Maua within Meru County, you acquired Ksh. 20,693,600 (Twenty Million Six Hundred and Ninety-Three Thousand, Six Hundred Shillings), the property of Dhabiti Savings and Credit Cooperative Ltd, by fraudulently taking the said cash from the head office treasury officer ANDREW NGUCUBA CHOKERA and at the time of acquisition of the funds you ought reasonably to have known that it is or forms part of proceeds of crime," the court charge sheet reads.

However, the court granted Munjuri a Sh2 million bond or a cash bail of Sh1 million, with the pre-trial hearing set for September 28, 2026.

Last month, Capital DT Sacco Society Ltd CEO Stephen Murithi was also charged before a Meru court over the alleged misappropriation of Sh39 million belonging to the cooperative society.

Murithi was accused of stealing the funds on diverse dates between February 23, 2026, and April 25, 2026, at the Sacco's head office in Meru County.

He pleaded before the court and was released on a Sh1 million bond or an alternative cash bail of Sh500,000, with two sureties.