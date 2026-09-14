Somalia: Somali Army Land Forces Chief Inspects Frontline Positions in Baidoa

Baidoa — The commander of the Somali National Army's land forces, Brigadier General Sahal Abdullahi Omar, inspected frontline military positions in Baidoa during an official visit to the interim capital of South West State, the army said.

Sahal, accompanied by senior military officers, visited positions held by Somali forces and assessed the overall security situation in the city, as well as the living conditions of troops deployed in the area.

The delegation also reviewed the condition of military units and their positions, according to the statement.

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Colonel Ishaq Adan "Ishaq Bardaale", commander of the Somali army's 60th Division, briefed the land forces commander on the latest security situation in the area.

The briefing covered recent military operations and clashes involving government forces, as well as what the army described as gains against enemy groups.

Sahal praised the troops for their recent achievements and thanked them for remaining vigilant against what he described as enemy movements.

He also commended the soldiers for their commitment to protecting civilians and defending the country.

The visit comes as Somali government forces continue security operations in South West State, where the federal government and regional authorities have been seeking to strengthen military positions and counter armed groups.

Baidoa, a key political and military centre in southwestern Somalia, has faced recurring security threats as government forces battle Al-Shabaab militants and other armed actors in the region.