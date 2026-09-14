Angola: Government Points Way Towards Self-Sufficiency in Petroleum Products

Luanda — Integrating refining capacity is the way forward to achieve self-sufficiency in petroleum products in Angola and across the continent in general, according to the Secretary of State for Petroleum and Gas, José Barroso.

Speaking on Thursday at the closing ceremony of the 7th Angola Oil & Gas International Conference and Exhibition (AOG 2026), he said such an approach is urgently needed to avoid dependence on third-party markets.

To make this possible, he assured participants that the Angolan government has created the necessary conditions through legal, fiscal, foreign exchange and other frameworks designed to encourage both domestic and foreign private investment.

These measures are intended to develop exploration activities and increase oil production.

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During his remarks, he called for greater incentives to encourage young Angolans and women to pursue careers in science and join the industry.

He noted that approximately 90% of the sector's workforce is Angolan, an indicator he described as encouraging, while stressing that more remains to be done.

The 7th Angola Oil & Gas International Conference and Exhibition (AOG 2026) was held under the theme "Investing in Angola's Future".

The event brought together more than 3,000 participants from 30 nationalities and 83 exhibiting companies.

Over two days, discussions focused on topics including Angola's gas economy, security of supply and refining, financing for national companies, local content, onshore exploration, artificial intelligence, mature assets, among others. ACC/CS/DOJ