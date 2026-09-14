Uganda: FDC Opposes Proposed Development of Constitutional Square, Threatens Court Action

Kampala — The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has opposed a proposal to develop part of Kampala's Constitutional Square into an eco-friendly hotel and shopping mall, warning that it will challenge any attempt to alienate the public land in court.

In a media briefing on Monday, FDC Vice Chairperson Robert Franco described the proposal by city businessman Hajj Hassan Bulwadda as "ill-conceived" and "unpatriotic," arguing that Constitutional Square is a gazetted National Cultural Monument and historical site that should remain accessible to the public.

Franco said the square is public land held in trust for the people of Kampala and cannot be transferred, leased, sold, or otherwise alienated through a private proposal to President Yoweri Museveni. The FDC was reacting to a letter dated August 18, 2026, in which Bulwadda reportedly asked President Museveni to allow him to take over two acres of Constitutional Square for the proposed development.

"Constitutional Square is not idle land for grabbing. It is a gazetted National Cultural Monument and Historical Site," Franco said. He argued that Kampala needs more public green spaces rather than additional commercial developments, describing Constitutional Square as one of the few remaining civic spaces in the city centre.

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"Kampala does not need another private mall; it needs public breathing space," he said, warning that commercialising public spaces could worsen flooding and congestion in the city. Franco cited previous developments involving public land, including UBC land in Nakasero, the Naguru-Nakawa Housing Estate and Shimon Primary School land, as examples of what he described as the loss of public assets in the name of investment.

He also rejected the description of the proposed development as eco-friendly, arguing that putting solar panels on a private hotel would not compensate for the loss of a public green space. "If the businessman is serious about investment, I know Hajj Bulwadda is a man of means, let him buy private land on the open market and establish that facility," Franco said. The FDC further cited Nairobi's Uhuru Park and Jeevanjee Gardens as examples of public spaces that have been protected from development, saying Kampala should similarly preserve its remaining green spaces.

The opposition party called on the Minister for Kampala, Minsa Nabbengo Kabanda, and the Kampala Capital City Authority leadership, led by Lord Mayor Salongo Bakimwezo Nsubuga, to oppose any attempt to transfer or commercialise the land. Franco warned that the FDC would seek legal intervention if there is any further attempt to alienate Constitutional Square. "Should there be any further attempt to transfer, allocate, lease, sell or otherwise alienate the land, FDC will go to court and seek a caveat to be placed on the land to prevent any unlawful transaction or change of ownership," he said.

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The FDC's briefing also addressed the start of the third school term, calling for increased government funding of UPE and USE, free menstrual-hygiene materials for schoolgirls and a government-funded school feeding programme. The party also renewed its call for the unconditional release of its founding president, Dr Kizza Besigye, citing concerns over his health while in detention.