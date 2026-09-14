Angola: Basketball - FC Porto Wins Luanda International Tournament

13 September 2026
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — FC Porto won on Sunday (13) the 1st Edition of the Luanda International Men's Senior Basketball Tournament by defeating Sporting CP 88-77 in the final, in a match played at the Kilamba Multipurpose Pavilion.

The Portuguese team dominated the first two quarters, ending the first half with a 15-point lead, 49-34.

The northern Portuguese team (FC Porto) was always ahead on the scoreboard.

Quarter scores: 1st quarter (22-19), 2nd (49-34), 3rd (60-57), and 4th (88-77).

In the third-place match, Petro de Luanda defeated 1.º de Agosto 86-77.

MVP: Tanner Omilid (FC Porto)

Top Scorer: Geovani Kibinga (1.º de Agosto)

Assist Leader: Childe Dundão (FC Porto)

Rebound Leader: Geovani Kibinga (1.º de Agosto)

BSV/WR/CF/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

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