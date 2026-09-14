Angola: National Shore Fishing Tournament - Cuanza-Sul Angel Wins 1st Edition

Sumbe — The Cuanza-Sul Angel team won on Sunday (13), in the municipality of Sumbe, Cuanza-Sul Province, the first Edition of the National Shore Fishing Casting Tournament, held from Sept 12 to 13.

The winning team received the trophy and 250,000 kwanzas (USD 1 = Kz 911), while the Tudo à Toa team took 2nd place and collected 100,000 kwanzas, and Kikoleia Júnior took 3rd place, pocketing 50,000 kwanzas.

The top three ranked teams are from the municipality Sumbe.

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Fisherman Jorge Viegas, from Cuanza-Sul Angel, was distinguished as the best of the competition.

In statements to the press, the president of the Angolan Sport Fishing Federation, Manuel Pereira, praised the initiative.

Holding events of this kind contributes to the massification of the sport and promotes exchange among athletes from different regions of the country.

Manuel Pereira highlighted the benefits of sport fishing in the training of young people, especially in developing discipline, patience, focus, and dynamism.

The official announced that Cuanza-Sul is expected to join the National Sport Fishing Championship in 2027, as it meets the conditions for practicing the sport and has athletes with competitive capacity.

Cuanza-Sul Vice-Governor Clara Tavares said the activity is part of the celebrations for the province's 109th anniversary and praised the dedication of the entities involved in organizing the event.

According to the official, sport contributes to strengthening the nation and uniting families, supporting the continuity of similar initiatives and the holding of competitions in other disciplines.

Athletes from the provinces of Luanda, Benguela, and Cuanza-Sul participated in the event, totaling more than 30 competitors.

On Sept 15, 1917, the colonial government decided to divide the Cuanza district into the Cuanza-Norte district (headquartered in Golungo Alto) and the Cuanza-Sul district (headquartered in Porto Amboim). CIJ/FF/WR/CF/jmc