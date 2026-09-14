Kenya: Epra Keeps Fuel Prices Unchanged for Next 30 Days

Nairobi — The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has retained fuel prices unchanged for the next 30 days.

In it's monthly review, in Nairobi, Super Petrol will retail at Sh214.03 per litre, Diesel at Sh217.86 and Kerosene at Sh191.38.

The decision comes despite mixed changes in the cost of imported fuel.

The average landed cost of Super Petrol fell by 7.87 per cent in August, while Diesel rose by 11.86 per cent and Kerosene by 9.71 per cent.

"The maximum allowed petroleum pump prices for Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene remain unchanged," EPRA said.

The prices include VAT and other applicable taxes.