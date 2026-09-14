Nigeria: How Theatre Assistant Performed Surgery in Cross River - Nabbed

The Police command in Cross River has arrested a theatre assistant over an alleged unauthorised hernia surgery performed on a 60-year-old man at a private clinic in Ekori, Yakurr LGA.

The command said the patient, whose name was withheld, developed complications after undergoing the procedure on September 8 and was discharged the same day.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sunday Eitokpah, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday in Calabar.

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Eitokpah said the patient was taken to Ugep General Hospital by 33-year-old Bassey Bassey at about 4 p.m. on September 11.

He said the patient was taken there following reported complications arising after the procedure at the private clinic.

According to him, members of the patient's family allegedly attempted to mob Bassey at about 9 p.m. while at the hospital.

Eitokpah said the family members raised concerns about Bassey's professional status and alleged involvement in the procedure.

He said police officers promptly intervened, prevented the mob action and took Bassey into protective custody at Ugep Police Division.

"During preliminary questioning, the suspect reportedly stated that he is a theatre assistant who undertook the procedure in the absence of his principal.

"The Police are currently verifying his professional status and qualifications, as well as the circumstances under which the procedure was conducted," Eitokpah added.

He said the command was also investigating the nature and cause of the patient's complications.

According to him, investigators are examining whether the complications were connected to the hernia procedure.

The PPRO stressed that no conclusion had been reached on criminal liability or the cause of the patient's condition.

He said the command would await the outcome of investigations and relevant medical and professional findings before determining the next course of action.

Eitokpah urged members of the public to desist from mob action and jungle justice, regardless of the circumstances.

He assured that anyone found culpable based on credible evidence would be made to face the law.

The PPRO said further developments would be communicated as the investigation progressed.