Sudan: Energy Ministry and Khartoum State Discuss Fuel Supply

13 September 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Khartoum State Wali Ahmed Othman Hamza and Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum Engineer Ali Abdel-Rahman Mohamed discussed arrangements to secure regular fuel supplies and meet growing demand amid the return of citizens and the resumption of commercial and industrial activities.

The meeting stressed the need to strengthen coordination between the ministry and the state across the fuel supply chain, from importation and transportation to distribution, expedite related procedures and establish prices that reflect supply costs and global market prices.

The two sides also discussed regulating distribution at service stations, coordinating with the regular forces to ensure smooth operations, and rehabilitating stations damaged during the war and gradually returning them to service to expand the distribution network.

They highlighted challenges including regional and international developments and rising fuel tanker and transportation costs, stressing the need for measures to ensure stable supplies. The move forms part of efforts to support recovery, restore economic activity and strengthen basic services as citizens return to Khartoum State.

Read the original article on SNA.

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