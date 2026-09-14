Sudan: TSC President Receives Credentials of Pakistan's Ambassador to Sudan

13 September 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, (SUNA) -- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan on Sunday received at the Republican Palace the credentials of Pakistan's Ambassador to Sudan Atif Sharif, in the presence of Foreign Minister Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salem.

The Pakistani ambassador expressed his pride at meeting the TSC President and presenting his credentials, noting that he conveyed to General Al-Burhan greetings from his brother, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari.

Ambassador Sharif highlighted the historic ties between Pakistan and Sudan, affirming his country's support for Sudan during this critical phase in its history and its efforts to achieve peace, stability and national reconciliation.

He said Pakistan supports the Sudanese government's efforts to end the war and alleviate the humanitarian suffering.

The ambassador said his country looks forward to deepening cooperation with Sudan in the economic, industrial and educational fields, as well as other areas.

Read the original article on SNA.

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