Sudan: TSC President Receives Credentials of South Korea's Ambassador to Sudan

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan on Sunday received at the Republican Palace the credentials of South Korea's Ambassador to Sudan Park Sang-tae, in the presence of Foreign Minister Ambassador Mohi-Eddin Salem.

The South Korean ambassador conveyed President Lee Jae Myung's greetings to the TSC President and his wishes for security, peace and stability for Sudan and its people.

Park Sang-tae expressed his honor at representing his country as ambassador to Sudan, affirming his commitment to further strengthening the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two countries and expanding their bilateral partnership.

He noted that next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Korea and Sudan, expressing his readiness to work closely with the Sudanese government and people to deepen cooperation across various fields.

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The ambassador affirmed South Korea's solidarity with the Sudanese people during the current phase and its commitment to continuing and expanding humanitarian assistance to meet urgent needs on the ground.

He reiterated his country's support for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a return to peace and stability, stressing that peaceful and inclusive dialogue is the essential path to ending the war and achieving national reconciliation, leading to a democratic and prosperous future for Sudan.

The Korean ambassador affirmed his government's commitment, in cooperation with the international community, to supporting all serious and meaningful efforts aimed at achieving lasting and sustainable peace in Sudan.