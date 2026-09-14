Sudan: Al-Dabba Executive Director Receives Sudanese-Sudanese Dialogue Delegation

13 September 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Executive Director of Al-Dabba Locality Mohamed Saber Mohamed Ahmed on Sunday received a delegation from the Preparatory Committee for the Sudanese-Sudanese Dialogue, headed by Prof. Oshiek Abu Aisha, in the presence of the locality's Security Committee and a representative of the Popular Resistance.

The delegation also visited a displacement camp in Al-Affadh to assess the conditions of Internally displaced persons (IDPs) and the services provided to them.

Prof. Oshiek Abu Aisha expressed his satisfaction with the visit, saying the committee's initiative was launched by dedicated Sudanese nationals and had been presented to and approved by the government.

He explained that the initiative seeks to bring Sudanese together for dialogue, with the participation of all segments of society, to discuss the country's future, including who should govern Sudan and how it should be governed.

He stressed that the committee's role is to prepare the ground for dialogue, not to manage it, calling on all Sudanese to unite around the national interest, heal the wounds of the country and organize their efforts toward an inclusive Sudanese national dialogue that places the interests of Sudan above all else.

Read the original article on SNA.

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