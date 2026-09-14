Sudan: Al-Eisir Launches Resumption of Khartoum International Channel Broadcasts

- Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir on Sunday launched the resumption of broadcasts by Khartoum International Channel at its headquarters in Omdurman, in the presence of ministry officials, media and security officials, and representatives of local and foreign television channels.

Al-Eisir described the reopening and resumption of satellite broadcasts as a historic moment, highlighting the channel's role in shaping public opinion and noting its large audience base. He commended the Armed Forces, police, General Intelligence Service, supporting forces and ministry staff for their roles during the war, which he said was intended to erase Sudan's national memory and identity.

He stressed that the return of life to Khartoum, despite limited resources, reflects the resilience of the Sudanese people and their deep-rooted history. He also announced plans to rehabilitate the ministry's institutions across its four sectors and said the next phase would focus on building constructive partnerships with journalists and reopening additional institutions.

Chairman of the channel's Board of Directors Ibrahim Al-Bazai described the resumption as a reaffirmation of Sudanese cultural identity, announcing plans to expand the channel horizontally and vertically through the launch of a cultural channel. He also affirmed the channel's readiness to provide terrestrial broadcasting services for state-owned satellite channels and help strengthen radio broadcasting.

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For his part, Director-General of the channel Dr. Badr-Eddin Mahmoud thanked all parties that contributed to the channel's return, particularly the Board of Directors and staff who continued working after the liberation of Khartoum until broadcasts were gradually restored.