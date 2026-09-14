Sudan: Al-Eisir Launches Resumption of Khartoum International Channel Broadcasts

13 September 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism Khalid Al-Eisir on Sunday launched the resumption of broadcasts by Khartoum International Channel at its headquarters in Omdurman, in the presence of ministry officials, media and security officials, and representatives of local and foreign television channels.

Al-Eisir described the reopening and resumption of satellite broadcasts as a historic moment, highlighting the channel's role in shaping public opinion and noting its large audience base. He commended the Armed Forces, police, General Intelligence Service, supporting forces and ministry staff for their roles during the war, which he said was intended to erase Sudan's national memory and identity.

He stressed that the return of life to Khartoum, despite limited resources, reflects the resilience of the Sudanese people and their deep-rooted history. He also announced plans to rehabilitate the ministry's institutions across its four sectors and said the next phase would focus on building constructive partnerships with journalists and reopening additional institutions.

Chairman of the channel's Board of Directors Ibrahim Al-Bazai described the resumption as a reaffirmation of Sudanese cultural identity, announcing plans to expand the channel horizontally and vertically through the launch of a cultural channel. He also affirmed the channel's readiness to provide terrestrial broadcasting services for state-owned satellite channels and help strengthen radio broadcasting.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

For his part, Director-General of the channel Dr. Badr-Eddin Mahmoud thanked all parties that contributed to the channel's return, particularly the Board of Directors and staff who continued working after the liberation of Khartoum until broadcasts were gradually restored.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.