Sudan: Health Ministry Discusses Efforts to Eradicate Kala-Azar

Federal Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim met on Sunday with Oriole Global Health/The END Fund Country Director Dr. Attia Abdalla Attia to discuss efforts to eradicate visceral leishmaniasis (Kala-Azar) in Sudan.

The meeting reviewed the importance of intensifying Kala-Azar control campaigns, ensuring the availability of medicines, particularly in affected states such as Al-Gadharef, North Darfur and Sennar, and expanding preventive spraying operations.

The minister commended the support of Oriole Global Health and other partners, stressing the need to strengthen coordination, governance, monitoring and interventions to combat the disease.

The organization's representative said it operates in 10 states through 48 hospitals and highlighted the need for targeted Kala-Azar strategies and staff training. He affirmed the organization's commitment to supporting the Ministry of Health until the disease is eradicated and Sudan is declared Kala-Azar-free.

He also said funding for Kala-Azar control is available and medicines have arrived in Sudan, while coordination is underway to combat schistosomiasis in several states. The organization is also supporting efforts against other neglected tropical diseases in line with the World Health Organization's (WHO) strategy.