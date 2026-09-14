Sudan: Health Ministry Discusses Efforts to Eradicate Kala-Azar

13 September 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Federal Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim met on Sunday with Oriole Global Health/The END Fund Country Director Dr. Attia Abdalla Attia to discuss efforts to eradicate visceral leishmaniasis (Kala-Azar) in Sudan.

The meeting reviewed the importance of intensifying Kala-Azar control campaigns, ensuring the availability of medicines, particularly in affected states such as Al-Gadharef, North Darfur and Sennar, and expanding preventive spraying operations.

The minister commended the support of Oriole Global Health and other partners, stressing the need to strengthen coordination, governance, monitoring and interventions to combat the disease.

The organization's representative said it operates in 10 states through 48 hospitals and highlighted the need for targeted Kala-Azar strategies and staff training. He affirmed the organization's commitment to supporting the Ministry of Health until the disease is eradicated and Sudan is declared Kala-Azar-free.

He also said funding for Kala-Azar control is available and medicines have arrived in Sudan, while coordination is underway to combat schistosomiasis in several states. The organization is also supporting efforts against other neglected tropical diseases in line with the World Health Organization's (WHO) strategy.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.