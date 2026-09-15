Ed Damazin — Explosions were heard in several parts of Ed Damazin, the capital of Sudan's Blue Nile state, on Sunday night after what sources described as a drone attack on the city. The attack was reportedly carried out using drones by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), which controls parts of the state, including Kurmuk and Geissan.

Videos shared by activists on social media appear to show flames lighting up the night sky over Ed Damazin, accompanied by powerful explosions.

Sources in the city said explosions were heard in the direction of the military hospital and the airport. One of the drones was also reported to have fallen at a fuel station.

Earlier on Sunday, the Sudanese Armed Forces claimed its air defences had shot down a drone that was attempting to target army positions in the Balang area.

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The Blue Nile Civil Society Initiative strongly condemned what it described as attacks on civilian sites and facilities in Ed Damazin, including fuel stations, saying they had terrorised residents and put their lives and property at risk.

In a statement issued on Sunday night, the initiative held the RSF and the SPLM-N responsible for the attacks, stressing that civilians and essential service facilities must not be targets of war under any circumstances.

It said the people of Blue Nile had been exhausted by the conflict and could not endure more bloodshed, fear, and suffering.

"The solution is not bombing or terrorising civilians, but ending the war and protecting people," the statement said.

The initiative called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and the opening of humanitarian corridors. It also urged the international community to document the alleged violations and hold those responsible to account without discrimination.

Note: This report has been translated from Arabic with the assistance of artificial intelligence tools, and subsequently reviewed and adapted by a human editor before publication.