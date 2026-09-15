Egypt: Abwaab Buys Egypt's Eduact in Second Acquisition of 2026

Jordan-based education technology company Abwaab has acquired Egyptian startup Eduact for an undisclosed amount, adding software for teachers and learning centres to its platform. The deal is Abwaab's second acquisition in 2026 and expands the company beyond its core business of digital learning for students.

Eduact was founded in Egypt in 2020 by Adham Hamed and Ali Hisham. Its software allows independent teachers and education centres to manage video lessons, grading, payments and other workflows across online and in-person classes. Abwaab plans to integrate the technology with its existing products and expand it across Egypt and other markets.

Abwaab was founded in Jordan in 2019 by Hamdi Tabbaa, Sabri Hakim and Hussein AlSarabi. The company provides curriculum-based lessons, assessments and learning tools and operates across 6 markets in the Middle East and North Africa. The acquisition gives it another route to reach students through teachers and education centres that already have established customer bases.

The transaction follows Abwaab's January acquisition of Egyptian startup Apex Education, which provides support for students applying to international universities. That deal extended Abwaab into university admissions and guidance, while Eduact adds software used by educators to manage their businesses and classes.

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Abwaab said its strategy is to add products through acquisitions and partnerships rather than build every service internally. Eduact's founders have spent several years building relationships with teachers and centres in Egypt, giving Abwaab a local network it can combine with its content, technology and regional distribution.

Key Takeaways

The Eduact deal shows how Abwaab is moving from being a student learning app toward a wider education platform. Its original business focused on helping students study school curricula and prepare for exams. Apex added university admissions, while Eduact adds the software used by teachers and learning centres to run classes, collect payments and manage content. That creates 3 points of contact in the education market: students, teachers and institutions. Egypt is also important because private tutoring and learning centres play a large role in how students prepare for exams, giving Eduact access to users who may not start their learning journey through an education app. Buying an existing platform can help Abwaab reach those users faster than building the product and teacher network from zero. The challenge will be integration. Abwaab needs to combine Eduact's software with its own systems without disrupting the teachers and centres already using it. If that works, the company can use its presence across 6 markets to take Eduact beyond Egypt. The second acquisition in less than a year also suggests that Abwaab sees consolidation as part of its growth plan as MENA edtech companies compete for users, distribution and recurring revenue.