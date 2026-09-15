Egypt's 3C Coding School Raises $3m for Saudi Expansion

Egypt-based 3C Coding School has raised $3 million in seed funding to enter Saudi Arabia and build an artificial intelligence-based learning platform, marking its first institutional funding round after more than 10 years in operation. MRG Economic Group, led by Egyptian businessman Mahmoud Ramadan, led the equity investment, with participation from investor Amr Saad and a group of angel investors.

Founded in 2015 by engineers Hossam Hosny and Ahmed Khallaf, 3C provides coding and technology education to children and young people. The company says it has taught more than 120,000 students and recorded 230% revenue growth. Its courses cover web and mobile development, data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, game development and cybersecurity.

The company plans to use part of the funding to establish operations in Saudi Arabia, where it will work with local partners to grow its student base. The move is part of a plan to expand beyond Egypt and build a business that can serve students across the Middle East.

3C will also invest in an AI-powered platform designed to track how students learn and adjust course material based on their progress and pace. The system will also provide instructors with information on student performance. The company uses project-based lessons rather than focusing only on programming syntax.

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The round comes as education technology companies across the region look to Saudi Arabia for growth. Government spending on digital skills, education and technology has made the country a target for companies from Egypt, Jordan and other Middle East markets. For 3C, the next stage will be turning its student base and revenue growth into a model that can work across more than 1 country.

Key Takeaways

The $3 million round gives 3C capital to test whether a coding education business built in Egypt can scale in a larger regional market. Saudi Arabia is becoming a common expansion target for Middle East startups because of its population, household spending and government focus on technology skills. For 3C, the opportunity is not only to sell more courses but to use its AI platform to serve more students without increasing teaching costs at the same rate. The company has already reached more than 120,000 learners, which gives it data and experience that can help shape course design and student support. The challenge is that education does not scale like software alone. Curricula, pricing, teacher availability, language, school calendars and parent expectations can differ by market. Local partnerships will therefore matter as much as the technology. The funding is also small compared with later-stage edtech rounds, putting pressure on 3C to show that expansion can produce revenue before it needs more capital. If Saudi Arabia works, the company could use the same model to enter other Gulf markets. The round therefore represents a shift from building a local education business to testing whether 3C can become a regional platform.