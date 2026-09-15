Rwanda's Online VAT Regime Raises Compliance Questions Early

Ministerial Order nº 004/26/10/TC of 29/04/2026 relating to the value added tax on goods and services provided online (the "Order") took effect on April 29, 2026, and set a three-month deadline. Article 25 of the Order required that by July 29, 2026, suppliers register or appoint representatives, and that Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) put in place a designated portal and integrate its systems with financial institutions facilitating payment.

The scope is wide, software and updating services, online gaming, search engines, monetisation of user data, online journals and media databases, e-learning outside the statutory exemption, streaming, web hosting and online broadcasts. Article 5 treats a supply as made in Rwanda on any single indicator, the recipient is in Rwanda, consumption occurs in Rwanda, or a billing address, internet proxy address, country code, SIM card or bank account is located in Rwanda.

Article 4 requires a non-resident supplying customers in Rwanda to register, or to appoint a representative with a business in Rwanda to register in their place. With no registration system yet running, that route is untested and leaves liability between supplier and representative unallocated. For now, incorporating a local entity is the only route with a predictable outcome, at the cost of entering the resident regime, 28 per cent corporate income tax, electronic billing machine (EBM) invoicing and full statutory bookkeeping.

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Article 4 also sets no turnover threshold for non-residents. Whether the Rwf 20 million annual test in the VAT Law carries over is unresolved, and suppliers should not assume it does. Article 4(3) obliges domestic online suppliers to present a certificate of registration with Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA).

Exposure is already accruing. Trading unregistered attracts an administrative fine of 50 per cent of VAT payable for unregistered period, plus interest and penalties. Voluntary disclosure, before RRA audits or registers a supplier, remains the sensible course. Returns fall due by the 15th of the following month.

Article 8 shifts the burden onto the payment channel. Where a supplier is neither registered nor represented, the financial institution facilitating payment withholds and remits. RRA supplies institutions with a list of registered persons not subject to withholding, so withholding is the default and the exemption list is the control. Until that list exists and systems are integrated, institutions are exposed both ways, withhold and over-collect, or decline and carry the liability. Tax withheld must be declared and paid by the 15th of the following month.

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The Order also leaves two gaps. It provides no reverse charge for business customers, a Rwandan VAT-registered business buying cloud services may find VAT withheld by its bank with no supplier invoice to evidence the input tax credit, a problem that will surface at audit. The refund in Article 7 is available only to a consumer, within 60 days, and only where the consideration was returned or reduced. It does not reach double collection, where a platform charges VAT and a bank withholds again on the same transaction.

The English and French texts of Article 3 charge goods and services supplied from Rwanda. The Kinyarwanda charges those supplied in Rwanda, and Article 26 makes Kinyarwanda the drafting language. Read literally, the English would exclude the suppliers Article 4 is meant to capture.

Although the designated portal is not yet in place, suppliers should quantify their exposure now, before RRA publishes the portal timeline, the exemption-list protocol and input-credit guidance.

The author is a Corporate and Legal Services Lead at Andersen, a tax, legal, and business advisory firm in Rwanda.