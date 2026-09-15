Nigeria: 4,765 Out of 7,961 Flights Operated in August Delayed - Report

No fewer than 4,765 out of 7,961 domestic flights operated by Nigerian airlines in August 2026 were delayed, representing about 60 per cent of total flights, according to the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The NCAA's Summary of Domestic Airline Flight Disruption Operations for August 2026 showed that only about 40 per cent of the flights operated within the period were not recorded as delayed.

The report also showed that 36 flights were cancelled during the month, accounting for less than one per cent of total operations.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Of the 4,765 delayed flights, 2,801 were delayed between 16 minutes and one hour, while 1,322 experienced delays of between one and two hours.

A further 407 flights were delayed between two and three hours, while 235 flights suffered delays of three hours or more.

Air Peace recorded the highest number of delayed flights during the period, with 1,330 of its 1,864 flights delayed. The figure represents about 71 per cent of the airline's total operations in August.

United Nigeria Airlines followed with 943 delayed flights out of 1,231 flights operated, representing about 77 per cent.

Enugu Air recorded 582 delayed flights out of 878 operations, while Value Jet had 435 delays out of 767 flights.

Aero Contractors operated 469 flights during the month, with 246 delayed, while Arik Air recorded 188 delays out of 301 flights.

Rano Air had 216 delayed flights from 503 operations, while Ibom Air recorded 254 delays out of 560 flights.

Other airlines listed in the NCAA report included Green Africa Airways, Max Air, Overland Airways, Umza Air, Binani Air and XeJet.

The report showed that Green Africa recorded 114 delays from 226 flights, while Max Air had 204 delays out of 336 operations.

Overland Airways recorded 139 delayed flights from 239 operations, while Umza Air had 52 delays out of 403 flights.

Binani Air recorded 22 delays from 57 flights, while XeJet had 40 delayed flights out of 127 operations.

Arik Air recorded one cancellation, while Air Peace had seven cancellations. Enugu Air recorded four cancellations, Green Africa three, Ibom Air three, Max Air four, Rano Air three, United Nigeria eight and Value Jet three.

The high incidence of delays highlights the persistent operational challenges confronting Nigeria's domestic aviation sector.

Many passengers have had their travel plans disrupted over various issues such as aircraft on ground (AOG) when an operating aircraft develops a mechanical fault, bird strikes, among others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The NCAA regularly publishes flight-disruption statistics as part of efforts to monitor airline performance and improve compliance with consumer-protection and operational standards.

Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection of the NCAA, Mr. Michael Achimugu confirmed that Air Peace has some of its machines AOG (aircraft on ground).

He said the airline's Chief Operating Officer confirmed this in a recent meeting with the authority.

"This means that the airline may own 24 aircraft, but not all of that number, are able to operate for now due to technical issues, bird strikes, etc," Achimugu said in a post on his verified X page.