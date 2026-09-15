Malawi: MCP MP Ayuba Savages Own Party's Apology to Ex-Allies, Declaring No One Will Trust Chakwera Again

Ayuba insists no party can risk an alliance with MCP while Dr Lazarus Chakwera remains at the helm

Accuses Chakwera of only caring for family, close allies and "handclappers" once in power

Says apology means nothing without removing Chakwera and his inner circle

Comes after MCP Vice President Jessie Kabwira issued rare public apology to former partners including UTM

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A Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator has launched a blistering attack on his own party's apology to former alliance partners, insisting no political party in its right mind would ever trust MCP again while Dr Lazarus Chakwera remains its leader.

Nkhotakota Central MP Silvester Ayuba James took to Facebook to tear apart the apology, arguing that Malawi's political problems run far deeper than any single statement of regret.

"In my view, much of what happened is down to the character of the man on top more than it is about an institutional philosophy," he wrote.

He went on to launch a scathing character attack on the party leader, claiming Chakwera "would only care about his family, his vestry members and few close friends and handclappers who form a ring around him" once in power.

"Now, you issue an apology but you want to stick with the same [leader] for presidency; who will trust you again into an alliance?" James asked, insisting that in Malawi politics, it is the character of the man in charge - not the party's stated policies - that ultimately determines how government behaves.

He dismissed the apology as empty theatre unless MCP was prepared to replace both Chakwera and his inner circle.

"I doubt if a wise person would take that seriously," he said, adding pointedly that support from Chitipa, Rumphi and the Lower Shire "will also be counted" at the next election - a thinly veiled reference to regional voting patterns.

The MP's outburst comes a day after MCP spokeswoman Dr Jessie Kabwira made a rare and frank public appeal for forgiveness from the party's former alliance partners, admitting MCP had failed to honour agreements struck during its time in power between 2020 and 2025.

MCP contested the 2020 election with UTM as its main partner, alongside several other political parties.

"There are somethings we were supposed to do well but we didn't. We have learnt our mistakes. Wherever UTM is, they should accept our apology," Kabwira said, adding that the party was ready to explore fresh alliances ahead of the 2030 election.