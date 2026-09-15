Angola: Municipality of Chindumbo to Harvest Over 150 Tons of Beans

Benguela — The Chindumbo municipality, in the centre-west Benguela Province, plans to harvest, in the upcoming agricultural season scheduled to begin in October, more than 150 tons of beans, the local director for Integrated Economic Development, Henrique Xavier, reported on Saturday (12).

According to the official, the municipality currently has an area estimated at 135 hectares allocated to bean production, having achieved a harvest of 35 tons in the first phase of the agricultural campaign.

The municipal director highlighted that corn and beans constitute Chindumbo's main agricultural crops, due to favorable soil characteristics that allow significant production of these goods.

During the 15th Edition of the Benguela International Fair (FIB), the municipality is showcasing various agricultural products, including corn, different varieties of beans, Irish potatoes, sweet potatoes, peanuts, cassava, carrots, onions, monkey orange, and Capuca (artisanal rum).

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Among the bean varieties on display are speckled, black-eyed pea, cannellini (white), black, Lima, Kidney bean, among others.

To participate in FIB, the municipality brought 950 kilograms of beans, 550 kilograms of Irish potatoes, and 750 kilograms of sweet potatoes, with the aim of promoting local production and facilitating its commercialization.

Henrique Xavier explained that the presence at the fair also aims to publicize Chindumbo's economic potential and allow visitors to get a better look at the agricultural production of the new municipality, created under the country's new political and administrative division.

Constraints

Despite the agricultural potential, Henrique Xavier pointed out difficulties in flowing/distributing production as one of the main constraints faced by local farmers.

He noted that insufficient means of transportation and difficulties accessing production areas have caused part of the products to spoil still in the fields.

"We have had a lot of products spoiling in the field," he lamented, adding that farmers currently rely mostly on 3 and 2-wheeled motorbikes, means considered insufficient for transporting large quantities of goods.

Henrique Xavier stated that the Municipal Administration has supported small farmers and cooperatives, but advocated for the reinforcement of transportation means to ensure the timely flow of production.

Regarding youth participation, the official emphasized that young people in Chindumbo have been joining agricultural activity, contributing to increased production and the utilization of soil potential.

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Within the scope of FIB, the Municipal Administration of Chindumbo also expects to commercialize the exhibited products and establish new contacts that contribute to the promotion and valuation of agricultural production. CRB/CF/jmc