Nigeria: Diphtheria Outbreak - Zamfara Extends School Resumption, Strengthens Disease Surveillance

The Zamfara State Government has extended the resumption of all public and private schools across the state by two weeks following a health advisory on the prevailing diphtheria situation.

The State commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Abdulmalik Abubakar Gajam, disclosed this on Monday morning while addressing newmen.

He said the decision was taken to protect the health and wellbeing of pupils, students, teachers and the wider school community.

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According to him, the extension will provide health and education authorities with additional time to strengthen disease surveillance, contact tracing, vaccination verification, public sensitisation and other preventive measures before schools reopen.

The Commissioner directed all school proprietors, heads of schools and management boards to comply with the extension.

He also urged schools to use the period to thoroughly clean and decontaminate their premises and ensure the availability of adequate hand-washing facilities.

Parents and guardians were equally advised to cooperate with health authorities on vaccination, screening and other recommended preventive measures.

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, he said, would continue to work closely with the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment.

The new resumption date is Monday, 28th September 2026, subject to confirmation with the approved academic calendar.

The State Government appreciates the understanding and cooperation of parents, teachers, school proprietors, traditional institutions, Local Government Councils and other education stakeholders.