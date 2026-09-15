Kenya: Parkview Puts Westlands Property On Sale for Sh600mn

Nairobi — Parkview Shopping Arcade Limited has put up for sale a 1.695-acre property in Nairobi's Westlands area at a reserve price of Sh600 million.

The property, located opposite Westgate Shopping Mall at the junction of Peponi Road and Mwanzi Road, is identified as LR No. 209/12174 and measures approximately 6,858 square metres.

Parkview has appointed Scraj Homes Limited as the exclusive sales agent to identify buyers, arrange viewings, negotiate the sale and facilitate documentation.

"The company intends to sell the said property to any willing buyer at the reserve price set at Kes 600,000,000," Parkview said in a letter of mandate dated September 7, 2026.

The property is currently charged to UBA Bank as security for a loan facility extended to Nakumatt Holdings Limited. The sale will be subject to the discharge of the charge and settlement of outstanding obligations.

The appointment runs for 90 days from September 7, 2026, unless either party terminates it earlier in writing.

The property has previously been the subject of a dispute involving Parkview, Nakumatt Holdings and UBA Kenya Bank.

In a 2022 judgment, the High Court in Nairobi recognised Parkview as the owner of LR No. 209/12174.

The dispute arose from loan facilities advanced by UBA to Nakumatt, with Parkview providing a corporate guarantee secured by a charge over the property.