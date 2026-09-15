Kenya: Ruto Defends Housing Levy, Says Azimio and Kenya Kwanza Manifestos Proposed It

14 September 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kisumu — President William Ruto has defended the housing levy, saying both the Azimio la Umoja and Kenya Kwanza political coalitions proposed the introduction of a levy in their election manifestos.

Speaking during a media engagement at Kisumu State Lodge on Monday, Ruto said the housing levy was not an idea introduced exclusively by his administration.

The President, however, acknowledged that while the Kenya Kwanza manifesto proposed a housing levy, it did not specify the percentage to be deducted.

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"Both manifestos had a levy. The Kenya Kwanza manifesto did not say what percentage," Ruto said.

Ruto made the remarks while explaining his administration's decision to pursue the affordable housing programme despite opposition from sections of the public and political actors.

The housing levy has been a subject of political and legal debate, with critics questioning its implementation, deductions and the use of the funds.

The President maintained that the affordable housing programme was necessary to address the country's housing deficit, create jobs and support economic growth.

He said the initiative had been included in his political plans even before he became president, adding that it remained a central component of the Kenya Kwanza administration's development agenda.

Ruto also argued that the programme would support urban planning as more Kenyans move to towns and cities.

He said approximately 60 per cent of the country's population is expected to live in urban areas by 2050, making planned housing developments necessary to prevent the expansion of informal settlements.

The President further said the housing programme had created employment opportunities for workers such as carpenters, electricians, tilers and engineers, while supporting industries producing cement, steel, glass and other construction materials.

Ruto maintained that despite the opposition and court challenges facing the housing levy, his administration would continue implementing the affordable housing programme.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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