Angola: President João Lourenço Recommends Commitment to Newly Appointed Officials

Luanda — President João Lourenço urged newly appointed government officials on Friday to lead with dedication, commitment, and hard work, calling these qualities essential to the success of public administration.

The president made the recommendation during the swearing-in ceremony of the new officials, recently appointed by presidential decrees, including four Secretaries of State and two Deputy Inspectors-General of State Administration.

João Lourenço pointed out that success in the performance of public functions depends, above all, on the work, commitment and dedication of those responsible.

"The only way to achieve it is this: commitment, dedication, work," said the President of the Republic, addressing those sworn in, to whom he wished success in the performance of their new responsibilities in the State apparatus.

Sworn in at the ceremony were the new Secretaries of State: José Vieira Nuno Leiria for Tax Affairs; Victor Capapelo Chilamba for Fisheries and Aquaculture; Álvaro da Cunha Cândido dos Santos for Management of Marine Space and Resources; and Hélder Jonas Leonardo Chingunde Marcelino for Creative Industries. Ernesto Matundo Mbaço and Tomás Gabriel Neto Joaquim were also inaugurated as Deputy Inspectors-General of State Administration. AFL/MC/AMP