Ethiopia Temporarily Reassigns Tigray University Students to Other Public Universities

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia's Ministry of Education has announced the temporary reassignment of students previously enrolled at universities in the Tigray region to other public universities, citing the "current circumstances" in the region and the need to ensure students can continue their education safely.

News analysis reportsDiscover moreterroristDownload Interactive MapsPolitics Education Minister Professor Berhanu Nega made the announcement on 14 September 2025 during a discussion with students who had gathered at the ministry's premises in Addis Ababa to seek solutions after being unable to resume their studies because of the situation in Tigray.

"Students who were studying at universities in the Tigray Region [will be] temporarily assign[ed] to other public universities where their safety is ensured so that they can continue their education," the ministry quoted Berhanu as saying.

Election coverage Ethiopia The minister said young people should prioritize their education, emphasizing that ensuring they become citizens who will inherit the country's future is a shared responsibility. He added that students displaced by war and conflict have the right to "live and learn in peace" and should be accommodated in ways that allow them to continue their studies without disruption.

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The ministry also announced that students would not need to travel to its offices to register for the reassignment. An online registration portal was scheduled to be launched on the evening of 14 September, according to the announcement. Students were urged to complete the transfer form promptly, providing details of their previous university, academic year, and field of study.

Addis Ababa tourismDiscover moreNews subscription serviceJoin Diaspora NetworksEthiopian city guide State Minister Professor Kindeya Gebrehiwot and other senior ministry officials also responded to questions and provided clarifications during the meeting.

The announcement comes amid continuing concerns over the state of education in Tigray, where the regional Education Bureau has accused the Ethiopian government of intensifying attacks on schools and educational facilities as the region prepares for the 2026/27 academic year.

In a statement issued in Mekelle on 27 August, the bureau described a continuing "pattern of destruction" affecting schools, teachers, and students. It alleged that air and drone strikes during 2026 had destroyed classrooms, damaged educational equipment, and injured teachers and their families.

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The bureau said an airstrike in January destroyed four classrooms and student drinking-water facilities at Zalaqme Primary School in Kola Tembien woreda, affecting 432 enrolled students. It also reported that a 10 August drone strike on Merewa General Secondary School in Raya Alamata woreda damaged four classrooms and educational equipment, potentially affecting more than 800 students.

According to the bureau, a 20 August airstrike on teachers' residential housing in Mekelle's Hawelti sub-city injured more than 14 teachers and family members and destroyed homes and household property. On 26 August, another drone strike reportedly hit Gejet General Secondary School in Seharti woreda, destroying classrooms and 35 computers supplied through the World Bank-supported General Education Quality Improvement Program for Equity, known as GEQIP-E or the 3R program. The school served approximately 500 students, the bureau said.

The bureau further alleged that the attacks were intended to prevent the resumption of education in the region, describing them as part of a broader campaign of destruction that began during the Tigray war in 2020.

The regional bureau's allegations have not been independently verified. The Ministry of Education's announcement did not specify the universities to which students would be reassigned, the number of affected students, or how long the temporary arrangement would remain in place. AS