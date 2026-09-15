Angola: Education Minister Calls for Restraint By Teachers and Advocates Dialogue

Ndalatando — Angolan Education Minister Érika Aires on Monday called on teachers in Ndalatando to consider the progress that has been made so that no child is deprived of lessons and to seek lasting solutions through dialogue.

Speaking at the opening of the 4th Consultative Council of the Ministry of Education (MED) in Ndalatando, Cuanza-Norte Province, the minister reaffirmed the institution's willingness to engage in discussions, stressing that it remains and will always remain available for dialogue.

Érika Aires made the appeal following the general strike announced at the weekend by the National Teachers' Union (SINPROF), citing dissatisfaction over the failure to implement agreements contained in the list of demands submitted to the MED. The strike is scheduled to run from 21 September to 15 October.

However, the MED considers the strike unjustified, arguing that 11 items in the list of demands have already been fulfilled, notably improvements in teachers' salaries and working conditions.

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Érika Aires highlighted the importance of teachers in the teaching and learning process, describing them as the decisive factor in the quality of education. According to the minister, there can be no sustainable education reform without well-prepared, motivated, valued and accountable teachers.

She stated that, alongside salary-related issues, it is important to ensure high-quality initial and continuous training, decent working conditions, pedagogical support and career development opportunities.

In her address, the minister reiterated the need to keep students at the centre of all educational action as a guiding principle for decision-making. In her view, this objective becomes even more important in the face of what she described as a national priority: ensuring effective learning for all students without exception.

For his part, Cuanza-Norte Governor João Diogo Gaspar expressed hope that, following progress made in expanding access to education, efforts would now ensure that every child not only attends school but also learns, develops skills, acquires values and is genuinely prepared for life.

The governor said he wanted schools to be, above all, spaces for learning, inclusion, transformation and citizenship-building, rather than merely places for enrolment, attendance and promotion. He also expressed the hope that continuous teacher training, pedagogical supervision, professional recognition, discipline and ongoing assessment would remain at the centre of priorities.

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Regarding Cuanza-Norte Province, he said the local government would continue expanding the education network, improving secondary education conditions, building more schools, strengthening school feeding programmes and integrating children who remain outside the education system.

He added that the province is also committed to strengthening technical and vocational education and improving laboratories, libraries and teaching resources, bringing training more closely into line with the region's real needs and labour market requirements.

The 4th Consultative Council of the MED, which ends on Tuesday, aims to identify the main constraints affecting the implementation of education policies in order to improve government action in the sector.

In addition to education officials, the meeting is attended by deputy governors for the Political, Economic and Social Sphere from the provinces of Cuanza-Norte, Malanje, and Icolo e Bengo.

The 3rd Consultative Council of the MED was held in May 2025 in the city of Lubango, Huíla Province.

IMA/YD/DOJ