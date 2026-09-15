Ethiopia: GERD Drives Record Earnings and Regional Energy Integration, Says EEP CEO

Addis Ababa — The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has generated 52 percent of Ethiopia's electricity export revenue, helping push the country's power export earnings beyond half a billion U.S. dollars, according to Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP).

In an exclusive interview with the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), EEP Chief Executive Officer Ashebir Balcha said Ethiopia continues to supply clean, renewable, and competitively priced electricity to neighboring countries through the Eastern Africa Power Pool.

He noted that Ethiopia currently exports electricity to Kenya, Djibouti, Sudan, and, more recently, Tanzania, strengthening energy cooperation and regional integration across the Horn of Africa and beyond.

According to Ashebir, GERD alone accounts for 52 percent of total electricity exports, making it a key driver of both national revenue and regional power connectivity.

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He further stated that domestic electricity revenue has exceeded 124 billion birr, describing the achievement as evidence of GERD's broader economic impact.

"The dam is far more than an infrastructure project," Ashebir said. "It is a transformative milestone that has effectively doubled the country's power generation capacity and delivered a major boost to the national economy."

He added that GERD has significantly improved Ethiopian Electric Power's financial position during the concluded fiscal year, turning the enterprise from a debt burden into a profitable institution and generating record revenue.

Beyond electricity generation, the dam also plays an important role in regulating river flow, ensuring a more stable and predictable water supply downstream to Sudan and Egypt, he said.

To mark these achievements, Ethiopian Electric Power has designated September 9/ Pagumen 4 on Ethiopian Calendar, the anniversary of GERD's inauguration, as its annual Excellence Day. On the occasion, the utility recognized outstanding employees, teams, and project operators for their innovation, dedication, and contribution to the year's strong performance.

Looking ahead to the holiday season, EEP said it is working closely with the Ethiopian Electric Utility to carry out joint line inspections, maintain operational readiness, and ensure uninterrupted power supply for households and industries nationwide.

Ashebir also extended New Year wishes to the Ethiopian people, expressing hope for a prosperous and joyful year ahead.

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He further described GERD as a "Second Adwa," saying it symbolizes the perseverance, unity, and determination of Ethiopians.

Adwa remains a powerful symbol of Ethiopian pride, unity, and resistance, inspiring generations as a historic victory that demonstrated the strength of a nation standing together against colonial powers. That victory helped Ethiopia remain the only African nation to defeat colonial invasion, inspiring the entire continent and illuminating the path to freedom.