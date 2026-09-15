Ghana: Investors Step Up Trading As GSE Activity Soars · 34.6m Shares Change Hands

Trading activity on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) surged significantly last week, with more than 34.5 million shares changing hands as investors stepped up transactions despite a decline in the benchmark market indices.

The latest weekly trading report made available to The Ghanaian Times showed that 34.59 million shares were traded during the week ended September 11, 2026, representing a 130.2 per cent increase over the 15.03 million shares traded in the previous week.

The value of transactions also rose sharply, increasing by 77.8 per cent from GH¢93.32 million in the previous week to GH¢165.94 million.

The increase in activity points to a significant rise in market liquidity, although trading remained concentrated in a relatively small number of stocks.

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The surge in turnover came against a softer performance by the broader market, with the GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) falling 1.37 per cent to 14,611.15 points from 14,814.08 points.

The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) also declined by 2.69 per cent to 7,607.46 points from 7,818.11 points.

Market capitalisation consequently fell 1.52 per cent from GH¢280.53 billion to GH¢276.26 billion.

The contrasting performance, rising trading activity alongside falling indices -- suggests that the week's heavy transactions did not translate into broad-based price gains across the market.

Information and communications technology stocks accounted for the largest sector share of value traded, generating GH¢26.81 million, while the finance sector followed with significant activity.

Among individual stocks, MTN Ghana remained the dominant counter by value traded, recording GH¢26.74 million in transactions.

GCB Bank followed with GH¢12.75 million, while Tullow, Kasapreko and Enterprise Group were also among the five most actively traded stocks by value.

MTN Ghana, GCB Bank and other leading counters continued to provide much of the liquidity on the exchange, underlining the importance of large and actively traded companies to overall market turnover.

Price movements, however, were mixed.

CPC emerged as the week's strongest gainer, rising 10 per cent from GH¢0.20 to GH¢0.22. Enterprise Group gained 7.20 per cent to GH¢7.00, while GCB Bank rose 6.19 per cent to GH¢42.00.

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Fan Milk and SIC Insurance also recorded gains of 5.82 per cent and 3.23 per cent respectively.

On the losing side, Access Bank recorded the biggest decline among the stocks listed in the weekly market movers, falling 24.71 per cent from GH¢29.50 to GH¢22.21.

Digicut Production and Advertising declined 17.95 per cent, while DasPharma fell 17.36 per cent. GOIL, Hords and Intravenous Infusions also recorded significant declines.

Despite the increased trading activity, the average price change for the week was a decline of 5.01 per cent.

The latest figures therefore present a market characterised by significantly higher investor activity but weaker price performance.

BY TIMES REPORTER

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