Malawi Police Step Up Desperate Search for Abducted British Woman

14 September 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Nusrat Osman, 47, was reportedly abducted by four armed men at her Mount Pleasant home

Police are now blasting SMS messages to the public in a bid to track her down

Force is offering a MK30million reward for information leading to her rescue

Suspects believed to be travelling in a grey Nissan Dualis with registration CA 6956

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Police urge public to stay calm and avoid spreading unverified rumours

Malawi Police have intensified their search for a British national who was abducted from her home in Mount Pleasant, Blantyre, last week - on top of the hefty K30 million bounty already on offer for information leading to her whereabouts.

Investigators are now blitzing members of the public with SMS messages as they scramble for leads that could help locate Nusrat Osman.

Officers are appealing to anyone with information on Osman's whereabouts - or on the suspected getaway vehicle - to come forward immediately.

Mrs Osman, 47, was reportedly snatched by four men at around 12:30pm on Friday, September 11, 2026, in a brazen daylight abduction at her Mount Pleasant home.

In a statement issued on Friday, Malawi Police Service (MPS) Public Relations Officer Senior Superintendent Gladys Chiwaula said the suspects were believed to have fled in a grey Nissan Dualis, registration number CA 6956.

"The MPS is offering a reward of MK30 million to any person who provides credible information that directly leads to the successful rescue of the victim and the arrest, prosecution and conviction of the perpetrators," Chiwaula said.

She stressed that all information received would be kept strictly confidential.

Chiwaula urged members of the public to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information that could jeopardise the ongoing investigation.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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