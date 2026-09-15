Malawi: Chilima's Former Star Witness Kawaga Quits UTM - Vows to Step Back From Politics

UTM's director of elections Bright Kawaga has quit his role, revealing he is stepping back from active politics altogether.

In a letter addressed to party secretary general Willet Kalonga - seen by Nyasa Times, Kawaga stopped short of spelling out his reasons, saying only that he had made the decision "in the best interests of the party."

The departure marks the end of a high-profile chapter for Kawaga, who was a key witness for the late Saulos Chilima's UTM in the landmark Constitutional Court case that sensationally nullified the May 21, 2019 presidential election and forced fresh polls.

He went on to serve as Malawi's deputy ambassador to Mozambique.

In a fresh twist, UTM's director of strategic affairs, Emmanuel Mwanyongo, has also handed in his resignation - piling further pressure on the party as it faces the loss of two senior figures in quick succession.

Party spokesperson Felix Njawala confirmed both exits, insisting the party was already moving to fill the vacancies.

"I am aware of the two resignations. As for Mr Kawaga, the resignation is on personal issues which we cannot publicly discuss.

"As for Mwanyongo, he has secured a job that requires him not to be affiliated with any political party. We wish them well, and we will work to fill their positions," Njawala said.