Nigeria: FIFA, CAF Delegation Meets NFF Amid Tight Security in Abuja

The headquarters of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in the Package B section of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, was placed under tight security on Monday as a joint delegation of FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) began consultations on the crisis engulfing Nigerian football.

The high-level engagement came ahead of a crucial stakeholders' meeting scheduled to take place at the Abuja Continental Hotel later on Monday, as the international football bodies seek to assess the situation surrounding the restructuring of the NFF.

The FIFA and CAF delegation was at the NFF secretariat for consultations with members of the federation's management and Congress, while several other stakeholders were reportedly prevented from gaining access to the complex.

More than 20 security operatives from the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force were deployed around the NFF headquarters in several official vehicles.

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The heavy security presence resulted in restricted access to the federation's premises, with visitors subjected to rigorous screening before being allowed into the complex.

Among those reportedly prevented from attending the consultations were senior officials of the National Institute for Sports (NIS) and representatives of the players' union.

The security measures have heightened tension around the NFF secretariat at a critical juncture for Nigerian football, with FIFA and CAF seeking to engage relevant stakeholders on the way forward following the resignation of former NFF President Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and several members of the federation's Executive Committee.

The development also comes against the backdrop of the controversial restructuring of the NFF and uncertainty over the federation's electoral process.

Security operatives were strategically positioned at various points around the secretariat, monitoring movements in and out of the premises and limiting the number of people permitted to enter.

Journalists were also reportedly barred from entering or operating within the NFF complex, with the security personnel said to have told some media practitioners that they had received an order "from above" to restrict their access.

The restrictions have raised concerns among football stakeholders, particularly as FIFA and CAF are expected to hear from a broad range of parties as part of their assessment of the crisis.

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The international delegation's visit follows recent consultations between Nigerian authorities and FIFA and CAF over the governance crisis in the NFF.

The outcome of Monday's engagements is expected to provide further clarity on the proposed reforms, the future of the federation's leadership and the process for restoring stability to Nigerian football.