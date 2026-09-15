Namibia: Farmers to Supply Produce to Lüderitz's Revamped Kapps Hotel

Farmers in southern Namibia are set to supply agricultural produce to the redeveloped Kapps a Kubata Loft Hotel at Lüderitz through off-take agreements ahead of its reopening next year.

Nokubiko Investment, the company redeveloping the hotel, says the agreements will allow it to source produce directly from local farmers while creating opportunities for the farming community and young people.

Serial investor and businessman Jorge de Morais says the company wants the project to support local businesses and communities.

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"We are establishing off-taker agreements with farmers in the south to ensure farm-to-fork quality produce. This supports the farming community and empowers young people," he says.

De Morais says the company plans to work with Namibians as it expands its investments in the country.

"We want this project to be part of the community. Wherever we invest, we build with local people, local companies and local knowledge, because that is how you create real in-country value," he adds.

Nokubiko Investment is preparing to reopen Kapps a Kubata Loft Hotel in the first quarter of 2027, marking 120 years since it was first established.

The hotel was first built in 1907 and is the oldest hotel at Lüderitz.

The property is a protected heritage structure. The redevelopment has retained its historic façade, front wall, main archways, cone and original name. Two new executive levels have been added above the original structure.

The hotel will have 33 rooms, and a conference and office space, while Namibian artists have been commissioned to work on its interiors.

Ahead of the opening, Nokubiko Investment has started meeting government officials about the project.

The company has met tourism minister Indileni Daniel and ||Kharas governor Dawid Gertze.

Daniel welcomes the redevelopment and says it would support the country's tourism plans.

"This is a truly a welcome investment. It responds directly to our tourism master plan by strengthening Namibia's luxury offering, preserving heritage and expanding conference capacity in a region that urgently needs it," she says.

De Morais says the shareholders initially came to Namibia because of growing international interest in oil exploration. They later identified investment opportunities in other sectors, including tourism.

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The shareholders also own Kaeso Energy Services, an oilfield services and industrial solutions company that has operated in Namibia since 2021.

Kaeso operates an approximately 35 000-square-metre oil and gas base at Lüderitz and another integrated base at Walvis Bay.

Nokubiko Investment is a Namibian-registered real estate and hospitality company. It owns five income-producing properties in Windhoek, as well as Kapps a Kubata Loft Hotel.