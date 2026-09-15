Ethiopia: BRICS Summit Backs Ethiopia's Global Diplomatic, Economic Agenda

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed participated in the second and final day of the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit in New Delhi on September 13, as leaders of the bloc member countries concluded two days of high-level deliberations with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration.

Held under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability," the summit brought together heads of state and government from BRICS member and partner countries, alongside leaders of international institutions, to discuss major global and regional issues and strengthen cooperation across the Global South.

The summit concluded with the adoption of the BRICS New Delhi Declaration, containing 140 consensus positions that set out the bloc's collective positions on a wide range of issues.

The New Delhi Declaration underscores the need to reform global governance institutions, strengthen international and regional peace and security, promote sustainable economic growth, and foster greater people-to-people exchanges.

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According to a social media post by the Office of the Prime Minister, the declaration also reaffirmed strong BRICS support for Ethiopia's ongoing accession process to the World Trade Organization (WTO), reinforcing the country's efforts to deepen its integration into the global trading system.

The BRICS leaders further expressed strong support for Ethiopia's candidature as the sole candidate endorsed by the African Union for an additional seat on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council.

The bloc also jointly backed Ethiopia's preparations to host the 32nd United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP32), scheduled to take place in Addis Ababa in 2027, highlighting Ethiopia's growing role in advancing global climate and development priorities.

Beyond the multilateral outcomes, Prime Minister Abiy held a series of bilateral meetings with leaders of BRICS member and partner countries on the sidelines of the summit.

The discussions focused on expanding cooperation in key areas, including trade, investment, defense, technology and digitalization, with an emphasis on strengthening mutually beneficial partnerships.

The Prime Minister had earlier attended the opening session of the 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit on September 12 and joined other leaders at a gala dinner following the first day's proceedings, it was learned.

At the conclusion of the two-day summit, BRICS leaders approved China as the host of the 19th BRICS Summit, marking the next stage in the bloc's expanding cooperation.

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Prime Minister Abiy has since returned to Addis Ababa following his participation in the summit, where Ethiopia's diplomatic engagement highlighted its growing role in BRICS and its broader pursuit of economic, technological and strategic partnerships.