Ethiopia: Germany, Denmark Reaffirm Cultural and Green Ties With Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — Germany and Denmark have emphasized cultural diplomacy, people to people exchanges, academic cooperation and green transformation as key pillars of their longstanding partnerships with Ethiopia.

In a recent interview with ENA, Ferdinand von Weyhe, Germany's Deputy Head of Mission, noted cultural diplomacy and people to people relations remain central to the bilateral relationship.

He further stressed that high level political engagement should be complemented by direct connections between the peoples of the two countries.

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"It is very important because, in the end, you may have high level political interaction and conversations, but it is ultimately about people-to-people relations. We are defined by our culture, and it is enriching to experience other cultures and be inspired by them," von Weyhe said.

He further noted cultural diplomacy and cultural exchange constitute core pillars of Germany's cooperation with Ethiopia, noting that bilateral relations are reflected in practical initiatives and institutional partnerships.

"Cultural diplomacy and cultural exchange are among the core pillars of our bilateral cooperation. We can always talk at a high level, but it has to come down to concrete cooperation," he said.

Von Weyhe cited the German Embassy School in Addis Ababa, the Goethe-Institut, educational exchanges involving Ethiopian students studying in Germany, and archaeological cooperation as examples of the concrete dimensions of the partnership.

"One very concrete example is our German School here in Addis Ababa and the Goethe-Institut, as well as the many Ethiopian students who go to Germany to study and our archaeological cooperation," he said.

He particularly highlighted the longstanding archaeological cooperation between the two countries, including joint research at Yeha, near Adwa in the Tigray Region, where Ethiopian and German archaeologists continue to work together.

"This year we are celebrating 120 years of the German Aksum Expedition. This is not simply something that happened 120 years ago. Even today, there is archaeological cooperation in Yeha, close to Adwa, where Ethiopian and German archaeologists are excavating together. This is culture at its best," von Weyhe said.

The German diplomat also pointed to the historical depth of relations between the two countries, noting that Germany and Ethiopia recently marked significant milestones in their diplomatic and cultural ties.

He further highlighted a recent cultural exchange involving the donation of historical artifacts to the Institute of Ethiopian Studies at Addis Ababa University.

According to von Weyhe, descendants of a German diplomat who served in Ethiopia about a century ago donated cultural items, including a crown and a shield, that had been presented to their ancestor during his time in Ethiopia.

The items had reportedly been given to the German diplomat's family by Ras Tafari, who later became Emperor Haile Selassie I. The family subsequently decided to return the artifacts to Ethiopia, where they could be preserved and made accessible through the Institute of Ethiopian Studies.

"The return of these cultural items was a very enriching and powerful signal for cultural cooperation. The heirs of my predecessor, a German diplomat who served 100 years ago, decided that they had no use for the artifacts in their home in Europe and donated them to the Institute of Ethiopian Studies. I think this was a very powerful gesture," von Weyhe said.

Meanwhile, Denmark highlighted green transformation and sustainable economic growth as important areas of its cooperation with Ethiopia.

Denmark's Deputy Head of Mission Mirja Crone also told ENA that past year had been marked by significant progress in both Ethiopian government initiatives and Danish Ethiopian cooperation, particularly in efforts to support a greener and more sustainable economy.

"It has been a very busy year, with many achievements by the Ethiopian government and in Danish Ethiopian cooperation as well. We are working toward a greener transformation, bringing Danish expertise together with Ethiopian companies and professionals to promote more sustainable and green growth," she said.

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The cooperation involves sharing Danish expertise with Ethiopian companies and professionals, with the aim of supporting sustainable economic development and advancing Ethiopia's green transition.

The diplomats made the remarks during New Year visits to their respective embassies.

The visits were organized jointly by the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Tourism as part of broader efforts to strengthen cultural diplomacy, diplomatic engagement and people to people relations.

The diplomats highlight the expanding scope of Ethiopia's partnerships with European countries, extending beyond traditional diplomatic engagement to include cultural exchange, education, archaeology, professional cooperation, sustainable development and green economic transformation.