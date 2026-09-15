Liberia: Boakai Rallies Massive Support for Lone Star's Afcon 2027 Participation

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has announced a major increase in financial incentives for Lone Star players while calling on Liberians, businesses and investors to rally behind the national team as the country prepares for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

President Boakai made the announcement Friday, September 11, 2026, during a major fundraising gala held at the Executive Pavilion in Monrovia, where government officials, corporate leaders, sports stakeholders and other supporters gathered to raise financial resources for Liberian football.

The fundraising campaign carries a nationwide target of US$10 million, with slightly more than US$3 million reportedly raised during Friday night's event.

While the amount raised fell significantly short of the ambitious target, the President said the initiative represents a broader effort to create a stronger and more sustainable foundation for football development in Liberia.

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A major highlight of the gala was President Boakai's announcement that appearance fees for members of the Lone Star have been increased from US$1,000 to US$2,500.

He also announced that match-winning bonuses would rise from US$1,000 to US$2,500, with the new incentives taking immediate effect.

The increase, being spearheaded by the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Youth and Sports, is intended to improve player welfare and provide greater recognition for footballers representing the country.

President Boakai said Liberia's recurring struggles in international football are not primarily the result of a shortage of talented players, but of weaknesses in the systems needed to identify, develop and sustain that talent.

"When we invest in sports, we invest in our young people, and when we invest in our young people, we invest in the future of Liberia," President Boakai told the gathering.

"Our problem has never been the absence of talent. Our challenge has been building the system necessary to find, develop, and support the talent," he added.

The President said Liberia must move beyond relying on memories of previous generations of football stars and instead establish strong institutions and infrastructure capable of developing young players and preparing them for international competition.

He said the country's football development strategy must therefore focus not only on the immediate performance of the Lone Star but also on building a pipeline of talent that can sustain the national team over the long term.

President Boakai singled out Bea Mountain Mining Corporation for special commendation for its investment in football development, particularly its initiative to construct two football academies described as the first of their kind in Liberia.

The academies, according to the President, represent an important step toward addressing the structural weaknesses that have historically limited Liberia's ability to identify and nurture young football talent.

He called on other companies operating in Liberia to follow the example by investing in sports infrastructure, youth development and other initiatives capable of creating opportunities for young Liberians.

President Boakai urged corporate leaders, government officials and investors to view contributions to football not simply as charitable donations but as strategic investments in Liberia's young people and national future.

The fundraising gala was organized as part of a broader effort to mobilize financial support for the Lone Star and strengthen preparations for Liberia's participation in the 2027 AFCON qualifying cycle.

The President's intervention comes against a backdrop of longstanding concerns over funding, player welfare, football infrastructure and the general administration of the national team.

For years, questions surrounding the payment of players, incentives, training preparations and logistical support have featured prominently in discussions about Liberia's international football performance.

The new incentive structure announced by President Boakai is therefore expected to provide an immediate boost to players while signaling stronger government involvement in the national team.

Under the new arrangement, a Lone Star player will receive US$2,500 simply for appearing for the national team, while a victory will attract an additional US$2,500 match-winning bonus.

The government's fundraising initiative, however, extends beyond player incentives, with the US$10 million target intended to provide the financial muscle needed to support broader football development.

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The President's message was ultimately centered on collective responsibility, with government, the private sector and ordinary Liberians being urged to contribute to the development of a more competitive national team.

He said Liberia's football ambitions cannot be achieved through government resources alone and called for stronger partnerships with businesses and investors.

The renewed government push comes as Liberia looks toward the 2027 AFCON qualifying campaign, where the Lone Star will face Rwanda in a crucial qualifying encounter next year.

With increased player incentives, proposed investments in football academies and a renewed effort to mobilize private-sector resources, the Boakai administration is seeking to lay the foundation for a more competitive and reliable Lone Star while building a stronger football development system for future generations.

The President's appeal was therefore not limited to winning football matches, but to using the sport as a vehicle for youth development, national pride and long-term investment in Liberia's human capital.