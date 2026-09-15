Malawi: Ailing Magalasi Granted Bail in Hacking, Amaryllis Cases

Democratic Progressive Party strategist Collins Magalasi cut a frail and pained figure as he arrived at the Chief Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe, struggling to walk as his health appeared to deteriorate - before magistrate Austin Banda granted him bail in both cases he is facing.

Although on remand, Magalasi is currently receiving medical treatment at ZMK Medical Centre in Lilongwe, and it showed on his arrival at court.

He struggled to alight from the police vehicle and had to be helped out by officers.

Once out, he leaned against the vehicle for around five minutes, apparently too weak to move, before he could make his way to the shelter reserved for suspects on the court premises.

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He then had to be supported by a police officer to walk into the courtroom itself.

Despite his condition, the day ended in relief for Magalasi, as Banda granted him bail in both matters before the court - the alleged phone-hacking plot and the Amaryllis Hotel financial crimes case.

In the hacking case, the State alleges Magalasi was involved in a plot to illegally access mobile phone numbers belonging to President Arthur Peter Mutharika and other senior government officials.

The court ruled that he should be accorded his constitutional right to bail and allowed to seek medical treatment.

Banda ordered Magalasi to pay a K2.5 million bond, provide two non-cash sureties bonded at K5 million each, and report to Police Headquarters every fortnight.

The State had opposed bail, arguing Magalasi was a flight risk and should remain in custody.

But Banda ruled that the State had not provided sufficient reasons to justify his continued detention.

In the separate case involving the Public Service Pension Trust Fund's purchase of Amaryllis Hotel, Magalasi faces charges arising from alleged financial crimes connected to the transaction.

The State again opposed bail, maintaining he was a flight risk - but his lawyer, Andy Kaonga, argued that the State had failed to present evidence to support the claim.

Banda granted bail in the Amaryllis case on condition that Magalasi pays a K1 million bond, provides two non-cash sureties bonded at K5 million each, reports to Police Headquarters every fortnight, and does not interfere with State witnesses.