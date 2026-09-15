South Africa: Joburg Begins Testing Electric Buses On Busiest Routes

The City of Johannesburg and Metrobus began testing electric buses on 3 September, running for 30 to 60 days on key routes.

The trial covers busy Metrobus and Rea Vaya routes through Soweto, Sandton, Johannesburg CBD and Roodepoort.

The City of Johannesburg and Metrobus have started testing electric buses on some of the city's busiest routes. The trial began on 3 September and will run for 30 to 60 days.

The electric buses are operating alongside the existing fleet on selected Metrobus and Rea Vaya routes, covering Soweto, Sandton, Johannesburg CBD and Roodepoort.

The trial is run in partnership with C40 Cities, the International Council on Clean Transportation and several global bus manufacturers. It is testing battery performance, energy use and how the buses hold up under real Johannesburg conditions.

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MMC for Transport Kenny Kunene said the trial is meant to make sure future decisions about the city's bus fleet are based on evidence, not guesswork.

Lutando Maboza, executive director of the city's Transport Department, said the trial forms part of the City's Strategic Integrated Transport Plan.

"This initiative is a critical step in implementing the City's Strategic Integrated Transport Plan, ensuring that every rand invested in public transport delivers measurable value for our commuters. By partnering with Metrobus as our municipal operator and with global OEMs, we are creating a living laboratory on our own streets. We are testing cleaner propulsion, smarter ITS systems and safer operations in real conditions," Maboza said.

Thabo Khambule, 52, a commuter from Protea Glen Extension 27 who regularly uses Rea Vaya, said he has not yet used the new electric buses but hopes they will be cheaper to ride and better maintained than the current fleet.

"If they don't use petrol or diesel, I would expect them to be cheaper," he said.

The city said the trial results will help decide whether to expand electric buses across Johannesburg in future.