Nigeria: EFCC Warns Lawyers Against Charging Clients in Dollars

"We have two cases of lawyers who were found to have charged fees in dollars. This is unethical and illegal, as the naira is the country's legal tender," he said.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has warned lawyers against charging clients in dollars, saying two cases involving practitioners accused of the practice are already before the commission.

In a statement by EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale on Monday, the Acting Zonal Director in Lagos gave the warning on Friday when he received members of the Lagos Task Force on Illegal Practice of Law of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

Mr Kaltungo, who is an assistant commander, stressed that lawyers found to have charged clients in foreign currencies could be prosecuted.

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"We have two cases of lawyers who were found to have charged fees in dollars. This is unethical and illegal, as the naira is the country's legal tender," he said.

"We usually don't want to have issues with members of the NBA. However, some lawyers are pushing us. Any lawyer we find culpable of charging clients in foreign currencies will be prosecuted."

Lawyers free to fix fees

Mr Kaltungo explained that lawyers were free to determine how much they charged for their services but should not involve the EFCC in their dealings with clients.

He noted that some lawyers had allegedly invoked the commission's name while demanding high fees from clients.

"Lawyers should stop name-dropping the EFCC to overcharge their clients," he said.

"They have the right to charge their clients as much as they like, but they shouldn't drag the EFCC into it."

Lawyers' professional charges are regulated by the Legal Practitioners' Remuneration (for Business, Legal Service and Representation) Order 2023, which sets minimum fees for various legal services.

The NBA has also urged its members to comply with the order when fixing their professional fees.

NBA asks for EFCC support

The head of the NBA task force, Moshood Abiola, stated that the association had several complaints against lawyers over alleged professional misconduct.

He said the NBA wanted closer cooperation with the EFCC in cases where the alleged misconduct amounted to criminal offences.

Mr Abiola cited the recent prosecution and conviction of a fake lawyer by the EFCC as an example of the kind of cooperation the NBA wanted.

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"We appreciate the EFCC for the recent prosecution of a fake lawyer. It was swift, and we are glad that the EFCC was able to get the court to convict him," he said.

He noted that the NBA had other cases involving lawyers accused of malpractice and wanted such cases properly investigated and prosecuted where necessary.

EFCC alleges other misconduct

Orhieoghene Adewunmi of the EFCC's Department of Legal and Prosecution urged the NBA to publish the names of lawyers sanctioned for professional misconduct.

Ms Adewunmi, who is an assistant commander, explained that doing so would help members of the public know which practitioners had been disciplined.

Henry Anasoh, another official of the department, also raised concerns about lawyers allegedly helping suspects frustrate EFCC investigations.

Mr Anasoh stated that the commission had encountered cases where lawyers allegedly helped suspects produce forged documents, including purported medical records, for bail applications.

He also criticised attempts by some lawyers to use fundamental rights suits to stop the EFCC from investigating or prosecuting their clients.

He urged the NBA to help the commission deal with what he described as "unscrupulous practitioners", saying the actions of a few lawyers should not affect the reputation of the profession.