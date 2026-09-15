Nigeria: Tinubu Orders Release of Funds to Regional Development Commissions

Mr Tinubu gave the directive on Monday while declaring open the first North Central Stakeholders Development Summit organised by the North Central Development Commission (NCDC).

President Bola Tinubu has directed the release of funds due to Nigeria's regional development commissions, warning their boards and management against corruption, waste and projects that do not directly benefit the people.

Mr Tinubu gave the directive on Monday while declaring open the first North Central Stakeholders Development Summit organised by the North Central Development Commission (NCDC).

The president was represented at the event by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Tinubu said the federal government would continue to provide political and financial support to the commissions to enable them to implement projects that unlock the economic and industrial potential of their regions.

"I direct the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to ensure that all funds due to the commissions are released as and when due," he said.

However, Mr Akume urged the commissions to explore alternative sources of financing rather than depend solely on government funding.

He identified public-private partnerships, donor funding and development financing as possible sources, where permitted by law and government guidelines.

Mr Tinubu said the establishment of the regional development commissions was part of his administration's Renewed Hope Agenda to accelerate development and address longstanding gaps across the country.

He said the commissions were not created to duplicate or usurp the functions of the federal, state or local governments.

"Rather, it is our way of looking at why development gaps still exist and trying to close them up for the benefit of our people," he said.

The president directed the commissions to focus on projects that would unlock the economic potential of their regions and improve national interconnectivity.

He identified infrastructure, industrialisation, investment, human capital development, education, health and security as areas requiring attention.

Mr Tinubu also warned the commissions against embarking on white-elephant projects.

"The era of white elephant projects is over, and there is no excuse for the commission to become another conduit for wasting public funds," he said.

He directed the Ministry of Regional Development to ensure that the commissions operate within the approved regional policy framework, while urging the National Assembly to provide effective oversight.

The president also warned the boards and management of the commissions against corruption, marginalisation, politicisation and ethnic discrimination in the conduct of government business.

"Such action will not be tolerated, and the government will not hesitate to sanction anyone found guilty," he said.

North-central development

Speaking specifically about the North-central, Mr Tinubu said the region had significant potential in agriculture, food production, agro-processing, solid minerals, and industrial development.

He said the region had operated below its potential for too long and urged stakeholders at the summit to develop a new direction for its economic and social development.

The president also acknowledged the security challenges facing the region, saying the federal government had intensified surveillance and intelligence gathering, established additional security formations and increased personnel.

He said the government had also strengthened the prosecution of criminals while pursuing dialogue and reconciliation as part of its efforts to restore peace.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Tinubu tasked the NCDC with supporting the government's peace and stabilisation efforts, stressing that development could only thrive in an environment of peace and security.

The summit is considering a proposed 20-year development plan titled, "The Great Leap Forward: A 20-Year Economic, Infrastructural and Social Development Plan for the North Central Region."

Mr Tinubu described the plan as an opportunity for stakeholders to develop a consensus-driven roadmap for the region.

He urged participants to scrutinise the proposal and ensure that it reflects the aspirations of residents of the North-central and aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

"This Summit must not end as one of those talk-shops where ideas are ventilated, and reports are left to gather dust on shelves. The NCDC must lead by example and follow through to implementation," he said.