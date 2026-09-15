Nigerian Senator Receives Health Champion 2026 Award, Calls for Stronger Health Financing

Ms Banigo made the call on Monday in Abuja after she was recognised as the Health Champion 2026 at the Health Sector Reform Coalition (HSRC)/Nigeria Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Civil Society Organisations-Media Mid-Year Review of Nigeria's Health Sector Reforms

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Ipalibo Banigo, has called for increased investment in Nigeria's health sector, saying the country remains below its commitments to healthcare financing.

Ms Banigo made the call on Monday in Abuja after she was recognised as the Health Champion 2026 at the Health Sector Reform Coalition (HSRC)/Nigeria Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Civil Society Organisations-Media Mid-Year Review of Nigeria's Health Sector Reforms.

The event brought together government representatives, civil society organisations, development partners and media professionals to review progress on health-sector reforms and efforts to improve health outcomes in Nigeria.

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Increased health investment

Receiving the recognition, Ms Banigo, a medical doctor and senator representing Rivers West Senatorial District, said Nigeria still had significant ground to cover in meeting its health-financing commitments.

She noted that despite the country's commitment under the Abuja Declaration to allocate 15 per cent of its annual budget to health, actual government spending remains considerably below that benchmark.

"We are not up to the 15 per cent declaration, the Abuja Declaration; we are not there yet. Even at six per cent, we are not close to it," she said.

She stressed that stronger efforts were needed to increase domestic financing for healthcare.

Her call comes as the National Assembly continues to pursue legislative measures to expand domestic resources available for healthcare.

Legislative

One of the measures sponsored by Ms Banigo is the National Health Act (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to increase the allocation to the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) from one per cent to two per cent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

The BHCPF is intended to support the delivery of basic healthcare services, particularly through primary healthcare facilities.

Beyond the BHCPF, Ms Banigo has also sponsored the Sugar-Sweetened Beverages (SSB) Tax Bill, which seeks to replace the existing flat-rate levy on sugary drinks with a percentage-based levy linked to retail prices.

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The Senate passed the bill in June 2026.

Under the proposed framework, revenue generated from the levy would support health promotion, disease prevention and primary healthcare.

Health advocacy

The Health Champion 2026 recognition was presented to Ms Banigo for her advocacy and legislative contributions to Nigeria's health sector.

Presenting the plaque, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, applauded her contributions and encouraged her to sustain the effort.

Mr Pate's commendation came as stakeholders at the event reviewed ongoing reforms to improve health financing and health outcomes across the country.

Ms Banigo expressed appreciation to the organisers, government representatives, civil society organisations, development partners, media professionals and other stakeholders involved in the review.

Ms Banigo said the recognition had further strengthened her resolve to continue supporting policies and reforms aimed at improving healthcare delivery in Nigeria.