Nigeria: Police Arrest Suspected Producer of Herbal Drink Linked to 29 Deaths in Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a man suspected of producing a herbal liquid believed to be linked to the deaths of several residents in Araromi-Obu and Odigbo communities in Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, identified as Oloruntoba Babatunde, also known as "Meko," was arrested after reports that at least 29 people had died while about 60 others were hospitalised after allegedly consuming the herbal drinks.

The Command also arrested 14 other persons for allegedly selling and consuming herbal products in violation of an order banning the sale and consumption of the drinks in the affected communities.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, said the Command had contained the situation following sustained security, medical and investigative interventions.

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Jimoh said Babatunde was suspected of producing substances believed to contain methanol and was currently assisting the police with the investigation.

He said substances suspected to be methanol had also been recovered from the suspect and submitted for further investigation and forensic examination to determine their exact composition and establish whether they were connected to the reported deaths.

The statement partly read, "The Ondo State Police Command has contained the situation arising from reported cases of sudden and unnatural deaths involving youths in Araromi-Obu, Odigbo Local Government Area of the state, following sustained security, medical and investigative interventions.

"The development follows the arrest of one Oloruntoba Babatunde, a.k.a. 'Meko,' who is suspected to be involved in the production of substances suspected to contain methanol and is currently assisting the police with investigations.

"Substances suspected to be methanol were also recovered and have been subjected to further investigation and necessary forensic examination to establish their exact composition and determine any possible link to the reported deaths."

The police spokesman said investigations had commenced into the circumstances surrounding the deaths, adding that the bodies of the deceased were undergoing medical and forensic procedures.

According to him, the outcome of the ongoing post-mortem examinations is expected to provide additional medical evidence on the actual causes of the deaths.

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"Health officials have intensified medical intervention, with a significant number of youths from the affected communities taken to the Odigbo Local Government medical facility for medical assessment, testing and treatment," Jimoh added.

On the 14 other suspects, the PPRO said they were arrested at different locations for allegedly selling and consuming herbal drinks despite the subsisting ban.

The suspects were identified as Ayemobola Abayomi, Ebeyilo Oyekan, Fadeyi Folake, Febisola Solomon, Olamojiba Akinyosoye, Julius Ogeichi, Seyifunmi Aduke, Adesanmi Toyin, Oluwoye Amaka, Adeyayi Ojo, Adebayo Olaniyi, Raphael Emeka, Adenuga Oluwaseun and Adediwura Godwin.

Jimoh said the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Akure, for discreet and comprehensive investigation.

He added that a team of detectives visited Araromi-Obu on September 12, 2026, to advance the investigation and gather additional evidence.