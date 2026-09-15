Uganda: Parliamentary Commission Moves to Stop Public Funds Being Wired to Staff Accounts

The Parliamentary Commission has revealed that it is developing mechanisms to prevent a recurrence of incidents in which billions of shillings in public funds were allegedly wired to the private accounts of some Parliament staff.

Speaking to the Commissioner in charge of Finance, Planning and Administration, Faith Nakut, said the Commission was putting in place the necessary legal frameworks, systems and technologies to ensure such incidents do not recur.

The 11th Parliament was marred by allegations of misappropriation and misuse of public funds, with some staff members reportedly receiving billions of shillings on their private accounts.

The allegations prompted investigations by the Inspectorate of Government (IG), leading to the arrest of seven Parliament staff members who are now facing related charges before the High Court.

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With the new Commission of the 12th Parliament now in place, Nakut said stringent measures were being introduced to strengthen financial controls and accountability.

"What happened in the 11th Parliament should never happen again. We are putting in place strong legal frameworks, systems and technology to ensure that public money is not wired to private accounts of staff," Nakut said.

Nakut further revealed that the Commission had initiated the process of developing regulations under the Administration of Parliament Act to guide the determination and management of benefits for legislators and parliamentary staff.

"We have started the process of developing regulations for the Administration of Parliament Act. These regulations will clearly guide how benefits for Members and staff are determined, so that we don't have abuse," she said.

The Parliamentary Commission is also developing mechanisms to track the performance of parliamentary committees to ensure better utilisation of public resources.

"We are also developing a mechanism to track the performance of committees. Every shilling given to a committee must be accounted for through work and reports," Nakut said.

According to Nakut, it was unacceptable that during the previous Parliament, some committees reportedly completed the entire five-year term without producing a single report despite receiving public funds.

"It is very unfortunate that some committees in the last Parliament spent five years without producing even a single report, yet they were receiving public money. That must stop," Nakut said.

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The Commission says the new measures are intended to strengthen financial accountability, improve the performance of parliamentary committees and ensure that public resources allocated to Parliament are used for their intended purposes.