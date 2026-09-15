Uganda: Security Tightened At Luweero High Court Ahead of Election Petition Hearings

Security has been heightened at Luweero High Court ahead of the hearing of election petitions filed by candidates who lost in the January 2026 parliamentary elections and are challenging results declared by the Electoral Commission.

Three election petitions have been filed across the Greater Luweero region, which comprises Luweero, Nakaseke and Nakasongola districts.

The first case to be heard is a petition filed by former Nakaseke Central MP and NUP candidate Allan Mayanja Sebunya, who is challenging the election of NRM's Joseph Kabuye Kyofatogabye, the State Minister for Kampala.

Kyofatogabye was declared the winner with 13,685 votes, while Mayanja came second with 8,178 votes.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The case is scheduled to begin tomorrow, September 15, before High Court Judge Justice Samuel Emokor.

Security personnel have been deployed at the court premises, with barriers erected to control access. People entering the court are required to identify themselves before being allowed onto the premises.

Another petition was filed by NUP candidate Esther Nakawooya, challenging the election of NRM's Sarah Najjuma as the Woman Member of Parliament for Nakaseke.

In Luweero District, NRM candidate Agnes Kirabo filed a petition challenging the victory of NUP's Brenda Nabukenya.

The petitioners have raised concerns over alleged irregularities during the elections, including vote manipulation, voter intimidation and other electoral malpractices.

Meanwhile, no election petition has been filed in Nakasongola District, suggesting that none of the parliamentary candidates in the district challenged the declared election results.

The High Court is expected to examine the evidence and submissions from the respective parties before determining the outcome of the contested elections.