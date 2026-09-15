Ghana: Govt Did Not Approve Market Near School - Stan Dogbe Clears Air On Ahafo Ano South Market Siting

14 September 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

Deputy Chief of Staff, Stan Xoese Dogbe has reacted to a viral video raising concerns about the siting of a market close to a school in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region.

In a post responding to the video, Mr. Dogbe said he has been in contact with the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, who he said is on top of the situation and has long since halted the construction process.

According to him, the decision to designate the said land near the school for the market was not a government decision.

"Once the development was brought to the RCC's attention, the regional minister immediately asked that the process be stopped," he stated.

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Mr. Dogbe explained that the community currently has no available land space for the construction of the model market, which necessitated their choice of the location near the school.

He noted however that the community has been asked to find another, more suitable piece of land for the project to commence.

"We thank all for the interest in developmental issues in our communities," he added.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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