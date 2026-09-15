Nigeria: Boko Haram Invades Adamawa Community, Kills Residents, Burn Down Houses

14 September 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Umar Dankano, Yola

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have invaded Bitirhuya community in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State, killing four residents and setting many houses ablaze.

The fresh attack came barely a week after the terrorists killed 12 people in Nzangola village of Gombi Local Government Area of the State.

The attackers reportedly struck between 5pm and 6pm on Sunday. They were said to have gained entry into the community on motorcycles, shooting sporadically, forcing residents to scamper for safety.

Amid the confusion, four people were gunned down.

Chairman of Hong Local Government Council, Hon. Aliyu Sa'ad Yerima Hong, confirmed the incident.

The Council Chairman, who visited the community, commiserated with the bereaved families and assured them of government's efforts to improving security in the area.

He, however, urged residents to always alert security personnel on the movement of people with questionable characters and also expose informants in their midst.

"Any individuals found in the habit of harbouring criminals, collaborating with insurgents, or sabotaging local peace would face the full wrath of the law," Hong warned.

The locals appealed to Federal and State authorities to urgently scale up security interventions to permanently neutralise the threat and protect rural dwellers.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

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